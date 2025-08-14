Ponteland High School has said it is very pleased with the outstanding achievements by its students in their A-levels and other qualifications this summer.

Ten per cent of its Year 13 students have achieved a clean sweep of grades awarded at A* and/or A and they can all now look forward to attending their courses at prestigious universities.

Notable performances include the following, in alphabetical order – Joe Alderson A* A A (biology, chemistry, maths); Lily Bell A* A, Distinction* (business studies, psychology, sport); Isaac Cairns A A A (maths, further maths, physics); Izzy Crampsey A A A (French, maths, Spanish); Lily Davison A A A (biology, maths, psychology); Utty Gulati A* A* A* (chemistry, maths, physics).

Rebecca Nicholson A* A A (economics, geography, maths); Aryan Punia A* A, Distinction* (business studies, media studies, ICT); Tia Ryatt A*, A A (English language, business studies, psychology); Rebecca Shaw A*, A A (maths, German, physics); Charlie Stuart A* A, Distinction* (business studies, maths, sport); Dominic Walters A*, A A (maths, chemistry, physics).

From left, Joe Alderson, Utty Gulati and Charlie Stuart.

This year, almost 50% of all grades achieved were in the higher grade categories of A* to B, with 76% of all grades at A*-C, its highest ever achievement in this measure as a school.

Ponteland High School headteacher Stefan McElwee said: “We are again delighted with the results achieved by our Year 13 students this year, building on the high achievement of our students in 2024.

“Their fantastic results are testament to their effort, resilience and talents over the past two years.

“I must also acknowledge the outstanding teaching and support of our staff in ensuring that our students can celebrate their results.”