Once again, the school has proudly seen its students secure places at top universities, embark on exciting apprenticeships and step into promising career paths.

It wishes all its leavers every success as they take their next steps into higher education, employment or training.

One of the students (Verity) will work as an au pair in Italy before going to university and alternatives to university include embarking on a dive master internship abroad (Ellie) and beginning an apprenticeship at the world-renowned Kew Gardens (Lucy).

Berwick Academy headteacher Ben Ryder said: “We are incredibly proud of all our students.

“Their hard work and dedication have paid off, and we wish them the very best in their future endeavours.”

