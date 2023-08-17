A total of 14 pupils gained a clean sweep of all grades awarded at A and/or A*.

Three students – Joseph Anderson, Molly Dufton and Ojas Rajkumar – will be studying at Oxford University from September.

Ponteland High School headteacher Stefan McElwee said: “We are delighted with the results achieved by our Year 13 students this year.

Ponteland High School headteacher Stefan McElwee.

“When comparing the results of our students with our 2019 cohort, we have seen significant improvements across all subject areas. This is extremely pleasing and is a suitable reward for our students and staff.

“I am very proud of their efforts and achievements. I was delighted to share in their successes with them this morning and from conversations with them, I know they are very excited to move on to their next destinations.

“Our teachers have worked tirelessly with our students and have ensured they have been well supported academically and emotionally. They too can celebrate the successes of their students and feel pride in how well they continue to serve all the students in our school.

“I hope our Year 13 students will look back on their time with us fondly. They are exceptional, inspiring and talented young people who deserve every success.”

Notable performances include the following: Molly Dufton 4 x A* – fine art, maths, further maths, physics; Ojas Rajkumar 4 x A* – biology, chemistry, maths, further maths; Marion Vollmer 3 x A* and 1 A – fine art, chemistry, German and maths; Connor Petts 3 x A* and 1 A – English literature, maths, further maths and French; Sam Bullock 3 x A* – business studies, history, philosophy and ethics; Amy Sparshott 2 X A* and 1 A – biology, psychology and chemistry; Jasmine Lever 2 X A* and 1 A – English literature, philosophy and ethics and maths.