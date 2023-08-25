They include Majelle Legros describing a journey to and from Berwick that will forever hold a special place in her heart as she was picking up her very first pet, an adorable kitten named Rini.

The ‘100 Firsts’ exhibition, available online and as part of a podcast series, to mark the train company’s 100th anniversary is celebrating some of the most pioneering feats and special moments it has made possible.

Preview information for Majelle’s story includes the following: “From Edinburgh, she boarded an LNER train and journeyed to Berwick-upon-Tweed to fulfil a long-awaited dream.

Majelle Legros.

“It was love at first sight, as Majelle knew then that Rini was meant to be hers. With Rini cradled gently in her arms, Majelle happily boarded the LNER train once more, ready to embark on a new chapter with her precious little kitten, who is her loyal best friend at her home in Scotland’s capital.”

Among the many other stories is LNER doing a last-minute Christmas delivery during lockdown of a giant eight-foot teddy bear to save a young girl’s Christmas.

LNER is asking customers to share their future firsts of memories they hope to make on the route to continue the legacy of creating first class moments for the future.