The charity is currently based in Newbiggin-by-the-Sea, but has to move before the end of March as cost of living pressures mean their current hosts cannot afford to support them any longer.

They will now relocate to Ashington, where they were originally founded in July 2022, after Jubilee Caravan Storage offered to rent them a container.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Founder of A Helping Paw, Tyesha Muncaster, said: “It is a huge relief that we can carry on helping to feed Northumberland's pets.

“Our service users mean so much to us and it is a privilege to be able to continue to support them.

“We are appealing for donations towards helping us keep our charity running, as this now includes paying our £100 per month rent.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The charity aims to relocate within a week and says it will update its Facebook page with information about the new hub once the move is complete.

A post on the page announcing that the charity had been saved thanked current hosts Taylor’s Pet Supplies, saying they had been “nothing but amazing, helping us throughout everything, and supporting our charity every way they can.”

Tyesha has found a new base for the charity - in a container.

The charity was first started when Tyesha, who works in digital marketing, gave away spare kitten food on Facebook and she saw the amount of people in need of help. It has continued to grow ever since.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was on their busiest recorded day that Tyesha learned they would have to relocate.