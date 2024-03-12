A Helping Paw pet food bank in Ashington will open second collection point in Whitley Bay
A Helping Paw was set up in 2022 by Ashington woman Tyesha Muncaster after she noticed the number of people in need of help when giving away some kitten food that her cats had grown out of online.
The charity quickly became busy and is now expanding with a new collection point at Farplace Animal Rescue Charity Shop in Whitley Bay, which could be up and running as soon as this weekend.
After starting off at Tyesha’s home, A Helping Paw operates a hub at Jubilee Caravan Storage in Ashington, which will continue in addition to the new Whitley Bay location.
Tyesha said: “I am overwhelmed by the support we have received in relation to our second hub.
“Knowing we can help fill more hungry tummies makes us so happy and we are incredibly grateful to everyone who supports us.”
Anyone who wants to donate can do so at the charity’s drop off points or via its PayPal link, details of which can be found on its Facebook page at facebook.com/profile.php?id=100083562696018.
Drop off points are located in Alnwick, Ashington, Bedlington, Blyth, Newbiggin, Mitford, Ulgham, Morpeth, Newcastle, and Whitley Bay.
People interested in volunteering with the charity can also contact the Facebook page, and will receive an application form to fill out.
In order to access support from the charity, including at the new hub, message the Facebook page for a service user request form. Collections are organised by appointment.