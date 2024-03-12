Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Helping Paw was set up in 2022 by Ashington woman Tyesha Muncaster after she noticed the number of people in need of help when giving away some kitten food that her cats had grown out of online.

The charity quickly became busy and is now expanding with a new collection point at Farplace Animal Rescue Charity Shop in Whitley Bay, which could be up and running as soon as this weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After starting off at Tyesha’s home, A Helping Paw operates a hub at Jubilee Caravan Storage in Ashington, which will continue in addition to the new Whitley Bay location.

The new collection point is at the Farplace Animal Rescue charity shop in Whitley Bay. (Photo by Google)

Tyesha said: “I am overwhelmed by the support we have received in relation to our second hub.

“Knowing we can help fill more hungry tummies makes us so happy and we are incredibly grateful to everyone who supports us.”

Anyone who wants to donate can do so at the charity’s drop off points or via its PayPal link, details of which can be found on its Facebook page at facebook.com/profile.php?id=100083562696018.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Drop off points are located in Alnwick, Ashington, Bedlington, Blyth, Newbiggin, Mitford, Ulgham, Morpeth, Newcastle, and Whitley Bay.

Tyesha Muncaster started the charity in 2022.

People interested in volunteering with the charity can also contact the Facebook page, and will receive an application form to fill out.