A heartfelt thank-you for helping Midas

The latest instalment in our weekly series about Alnwick-based dog sanctuary SHAK.

A few weeks ago I shared with you the story of Midas. A big bull breed that we had rescued after being thrown into a fenced-off area that he could not get out of. Left to die, I presume.

Fast forward a little and we found him a fantastic foster home to help him rebuild his life. He has a family who adore him and he embraces life.

However, he had been unwell recently, and after tests the vets diagnosed it as heart failure due to a huge tumour.

We all feel he deserves so much more from life, he had such a bad start, and we’ll do anything to help him.

An appeal was launched to pay his large vets’ bill and to help pay towards his ever-increasing medication list. Your support for Midas was amazing, and reading this update from his foster mam Liesa makes it all worthwhile.

‘Midas is still able to get on his bench in the sun thanks to all the very nice people who’ve donated towards his ongoing vet fees. He is eating and having slow gentle walks now and then. He wets the bed every night due his medication but waterproof sheets are easily changed and what’s a bit of wee between friends. He still loves everyone he meets, wagging his tail and even jumping up if he can!

‘There have been a few occasions where it looked like it might be his time but amazingly he pulled through each one.

‘He is now on three types of medication six times a day. He gets up when he hears the phone alarm go off as he knows it’s time for tablets even though he’s not always keen to take them! Such a good and gentle boy. To have this time with him is so special and every day I thank the powers-that-be for not taking him just yet, it really feels like a miracle.

‘So thank you once again to all those who have helped keep his life going.’

You can contribute towards his medication via Paypal at https://www.paypal.me/shaksanctuary (please mark it Midas); sending a cheque made payable to SHAK to SHAK HQ. Greenwell Road, Alnwick NE66 1HB (please mark Midas on the back); or at our shop at 12 Bowes Street, Blyth.