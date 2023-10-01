Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Oxford Farm Pumpkin Patch – the brainchild of Thomas Brown and his partner Lauren Adams, along with their devoted family members – was a big hit when it was unveiled last year.

They put their heart and soul into hand-planting every seed and personally selecting each pumpkin.

The farm is buzzing with activity as they prepare for the 2023 grand opening on Saturday, October 14. The festivities will run from 10am to 3pm on Saturdays (14th, 21st, and 28th) and Sundays (15th, 22nd and 29th) and Monday, October 30, finishing up this years festivities on Halloween itself (October 31).

Thomas Brown and his partner Lauren Adams making preparations for the 2023 grand opening at Oxford Farm Pumpkin Patch.

One addition to last year already announced is partnering with local candle producer Cheviot Candle Co.

Thomas and Lauren said: “Conveniently located just off the A1 on the Berwick-upon-Tweed to Wooler road, finding the pumpkin patch is a breeze.

“The farm is committed to providing a fun and affordable experience for all. With pumpkin prices starting from a mere £1, there’s something for everyone’s budget.

“No pre-booking or ticket sales required, just come and enjoy the patch.

“But wait, there’s more! This year promises even more surprises and you’ll have to wait and see what additions await you at the pumpkin patch.”

The couple also believe in giving back to the community and so they are thrilled to announce their support for the Great North Air Ambulance Service.