A great effort by volunteers in Morpeth Litter Group's rescheduled blitz
The originally planned litter pick on April 28 was postponed due to heavy rain, but with nice weather at the weekend it took place on Sunday, May 12.
Items collected as outlined in the report were as follows: ‘26 bags of rubbish; three metal strips; Network Rail noticeboard (redundant and needed to be removed); one blue Bread tray; two tables from the café located at Jewsons (now closed); one bag of sand; one metal piping; two pieces of narrow plastic piping; various prices of wood; one traffic bollard; yellow pipe lagging’.
The group’s next litter blitz is scheduled to take place in Morpeth town centre on Sunday, May 26. Meet 12.45pm for 1pm start.
Contact Dai Richards if you are thinking about coming along – [email protected]
