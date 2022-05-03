A great day as Riding of the Bounds returns to Berwick

The major event could not take place in 2020 and 2021 due to Covid-19 restrictions.
The annual 17-mile rideout around the town’s ancient boundaries attracts dozens of horses and riders, and there were thousands of spectators for the 2022 event.
See this Thursday’s Berwick Advertiser for a full report.
Getting prepared
A rider preparing to be judged for Best Turned Out.
Photo: Margaret Shaw
Asking for permission
Chief Marshal asks the Mayor’s permission to ride and check that the town’s boundaries are secure.
Photo: Margaret Shaw
Riders return
Riders returning along Castle Terrace after 17 miles.
Photo: Margaret Shaw
Colour Party
The Colour Party for the parade.
Photo: Margaret Shaw