Berwick’s Riding of the Bounds.

A great day as Riding of the Bounds returns to Berwick

Crowds flocked to the town centre as Berwick’s Riding of the Bounds was held for the first time since 2019.

By Andrew Coulson
Tuesday, 3rd May 2022, 12:04 pm
Updated Tuesday, 3rd May 2022, 1:04 pm

The major event could not take place in 2020 and 2021 due to Covid-19 restrictions.

The annual 17-mile rideout around the town’s ancient boundaries attracts dozens of horses and riders, and there were thousands of spectators for the 2022 event.

Getting prepared

A rider preparing to be judged for Best Turned Out.

Photo: Margaret Shaw

Asking for permission

Chief Marshal asks the Mayor’s permission to ride and check that the town’s boundaries are secure.

Photo: Margaret Shaw

Riders return

Riders returning along Castle Terrace after 17 miles.

Photo: Margaret Shaw

Colour Party

The Colour Party for the parade.

Photo: Margaret Shaw

Berwick
