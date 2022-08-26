A grand fundraising event in Morpeth for Ellington Colliery Band

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event in support of Ellington Colliery Band (ECB) took place at the popular Lollo Rosso Italia restaurant in Bridge Street.

The Mayor pledged to raise £1,000 to support the band as it represents Morpeth in the final of the National Brass Band Championships in Cheltenham in September.

A total of 96 supporters attended the meal, where they also enjoyed a little taste of the band with music from a talented quartet.

Four members of Ellington Colliery Band performed during the fundraising meal.

More than £900 was raised, which generous donors made up to £1,000.

Coun Byard said: “After my big campaign for Northumbria Blood Bikes in 2019, I decided to scale it down a little this time and raise funds for several Morpeth groups and charities.

“I first met ECB trustee and secretary John Colvine on Remembrance Day several years ago and he impressed me with his great enthusiasm for the band.

“He was particularly keen to get across that the band have been based at the KEVI Youth Centre since 2009 and are now very much a Morpeth band.

“As well as being a superb brass band, ECB is keen to encourage young people to learn an instrument in its Brass Roots Junior Band. Members of the band are also regular supporters of community events.

“My next fundraiser will be the Great North Run on September 11 where I hope to raise £1,000 for Wansbeck Valley Food Bank. People can donate online at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/alison-byard”