News you can trust since 1854
BREAKING

A good turnout to celebrate the licensing of Rev Sam Quilty as Associate Priest to Holy Island

A number of clergy colleagues, friends and family joined The Bishop of Berwick and Archdeacon of Lindisfarne for the licensing of Rev Sam Quilty as Associate Priest to Holy Island.
By Andrew Coulson
Published 29th Jan 2024, 14:13 GMT
The licensing service for Rev Sam Quilty, third from left, took place in The Parish Church of St Mary The Virgin. Picture by Mark Fleesom.The licensing service for Rev Sam Quilty, third from left, took place in The Parish Church of St Mary The Virgin. Picture by Mark Fleesom.
The licensing service for Rev Sam Quilty, third from left, took place in The Parish Church of St Mary The Virgin. Picture by Mark Fleesom.

She first moved to Holy Island from Kent aged 18 and immediately felt it to be her spiritual home. She has gone on to become a key part of the local church.

Rev Quilty said: “It is an absolute blessing and a privilege to continue to serve the community and pilgrims of Holy Island as Associate Priest working alongside Sarah Hills our Vicar and those who minister in this place.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Being surrounded by friends, family, and community at my licensing service meant so much to me as you can see from my smile in the group photograph that was taken.

Most Popular
Licensing service picture by Alan Hughes.Licensing service picture by Alan Hughes.
Licensing service picture by Alan Hughes.

“Holy Island is very much home and in my heart, and it is an amazing place to be a priest surrounded by the beauty of God’s creation in every blink of the eye.”

Rev Canon Dr Sarah Hills, Vicar and Area Dean for Norham Deanery, said: “I am delighted that Sam is being licensed as our Associate Priest.

“Sam is an exceptional priest and has a wonderful ministry here on Holy Island. I am very much looking forward to continuing working with her in her new role.

“The licensing service was a joyful occasion, with a packed church to welcome Sam and celebrate with her. It was a joy to have Bishop Mark (Wroe), Bishop of Berwick, here to license Sam.”

Related topics:Holy Island