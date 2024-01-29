The licensing service for Rev Sam Quilty, third from left, took place in The Parish Church of St Mary The Virgin. Picture by Mark Fleesom.

She first moved to Holy Island from Kent aged 18 and immediately felt it to be her spiritual home. She has gone on to become a key part of the local church.

Rev Quilty said: “It is an absolute blessing and a privilege to continue to serve the community and pilgrims of Holy Island as Associate Priest working alongside Sarah Hills our Vicar and those who minister in this place.

“Being surrounded by friends, family, and community at my licensing service meant so much to me as you can see from my smile in the group photograph that was taken.

Licensing service picture by Alan Hughes.

“Holy Island is very much home and in my heart, and it is an amazing place to be a priest surrounded by the beauty of God’s creation in every blink of the eye.”

Rev Canon Dr Sarah Hills, Vicar and Area Dean for Norham Deanery, said: “I am delighted that Sam is being licensed as our Associate Priest.

“Sam is an exceptional priest and has a wonderful ministry here on Holy Island. I am very much looking forward to continuing working with her in her new role.