Berwick Riders Association organised another successful hobby horse event that was enjoyed by people of all ages.
By Andrew Coulson
Published 3rd May 2024, 13:02 BST

This took place yesterday (Thursday) ahead of the traditional Riding of the Bounds tomorrow (Saturday). Plenty of families came along as this event is particularly aimed at children.

Starting at the Scout Hall in Palace Green at 6pm, participants walked around the town walls then returned to the Scout Hall for games and refreshments.

This article includes a few pictures from the event and the following is a reminder of the expected timings for tomorrow.

After gathering there from 10am, the riders are scheduled to leave Berwick Barracks at 10.30am and arrive at the Town Hall at 10.40am. The traditional procedures at this point will include the singing of the Berwick song.

Following the ride to check the boundaries, the riders are scheduled to return to the Town Hall at 4pm to inform the Mayor that the boundaries are secure.

Piper Andrew Smith with Berwick civic dignitaries.

Showing their support

Piper Andrew Smith with Berwick civic dignitaries.

The event included a walk around the town walls.

A good turnout

The event included a walk around the town walls.

