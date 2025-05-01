Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The annual Sheriff’s dinner in Berwick Guildhall hosted by current Berwick Sheriff Joe Kaines Lang recently took place in the Guildhall, with a number of former town sheriffs in attendance.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The shrievalty of Berwick has existed since Medieval times. For example, the Charter of Edward I 1302 refers to the Office of the Sheriff of Berwick.

The Sheriff was a royal appointment and was often hereditary. For centuries, the Sheriff had certain legal and administrative responsibilities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following local government re-organisation, Berwick was no longer a borough but a town, so the sheriff became a Town Sheriff. A person, usually of merit, is personally nominated by the Mayor Elect. The appointment is then ratified by the town council.

Former Berwick Sheriffs surround current Sheriff and host Joe Kaines Lang. Picture courtesy of Alan Hughes.

This is an entirely honorary and ceremonial and non-political role of one year’s duration.

As the Sheriff of Berwick receives neither payment nor allowances, we are confident that this now ceremonial role, with roots in ancient times, can continue in our unique historic town.