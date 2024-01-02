A generous Co-op Community Fund donation to 4th Berwick Guides
The 4th Berwick Guides has received a funding boost, raised from Co-op members through the Co-op Community Fund.
Local Co-op representative Edward Foxton came along to the last Guide meeting of 2023 to present the generous cheque for £1,119.35.
The funds will go towards outdoor activities and the 4th Berwick Guides are excited to start planning adventures, trips and other outdoor fun in 2024.
Information about the fun, friendship, challenges and adventures of Girlguiding in Berwick can be found at https://go.girlguiding.org.uk/join-us