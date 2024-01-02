The 4th Berwick Guides has received a funding boost, raised from Co-op members through the Co-op Community Fund.

The Co-op Community Fund cheque presentation to the 4th Berwick Guides.

Local Co-op representative Edward Foxton came along to the last Guide meeting of 2023 to present the generous cheque for £1,119.35.

The funds will go towards outdoor activities and the 4th Berwick Guides are excited to start planning adventures, trips and other outdoor fun in 2024.