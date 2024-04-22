The full group of attendees around Poppy’s honeybee.

Louisa Niles and Poppy Wakeman came up with the winning designs for nature-related reclaimed wood sculptures after a competition run by Friends of Castle Parks in Tweedmouth Community and Berwick Middle Schools.

Louisa’s hedgehog and Poppy’s honeybee were installed in Flagstaff Park (the Rose Garden) in December 2023. The sculptures – like those in Coronation Park (Tommy the Miller’s) – have proved enormously popular with residents and visitors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Family and friends of the two designers, sculptor David Gross and his colleagues from Tyne Housing’s Progression team, representatives from both middle schools and the Mayor and Sheriff of Berwick, and their wives, joined Friends of Castle Parks to admire the sculptures.

Poppy, left, and Louisa with Louisa’s hedgehog.

The group then moved on to Berwick Bowling Club for refreshments.

Chair of the Friends Jackie Kaines Lang said: “It was quite an emotional moment when the youngsters met David Gross the sculptor and his colleague Mark Fox.

“It’s not every young person who sees a design they’ve drawn turned into an eye-catching piece of civic art.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Amongst other things, David was able to tell Poppy how working out a way to ensure her honeybee’s wings were secured effectively to the body proved an enjoyable challenge.”

The Friends also took the opportunity to thank and celebrate long-standing volunteer Gordon Mclean.

Jackie said: “Gordon has helped organise events, gardened tirelessly and supported the group in numerous ways since its inception more than 10 years ago.