A gathering to celebrate new Berwick sculptures designed by children
Louisa Niles and Poppy Wakeman came up with the winning designs for nature-related reclaimed wood sculptures after a competition run by Friends of Castle Parks in Tweedmouth Community and Berwick Middle Schools.
Louisa’s hedgehog and Poppy’s honeybee were installed in Flagstaff Park (the Rose Garden) in December 2023. The sculptures – like those in Coronation Park (Tommy the Miller’s) – have proved enormously popular with residents and visitors.
Family and friends of the two designers, sculptor David Gross and his colleagues from Tyne Housing’s Progression team, representatives from both middle schools and the Mayor and Sheriff of Berwick, and their wives, joined Friends of Castle Parks to admire the sculptures.
The group then moved on to Berwick Bowling Club for refreshments.
Chair of the Friends Jackie Kaines Lang said: “It was quite an emotional moment when the youngsters met David Gross the sculptor and his colleague Mark Fox.
“It’s not every young person who sees a design they’ve drawn turned into an eye-catching piece of civic art.
“Amongst other things, David was able to tell Poppy how working out a way to ensure her honeybee’s wings were secured effectively to the body proved an enjoyable challenge.”
The Friends also took the opportunity to thank and celebrate long-standing volunteer Gordon Mclean.
Jackie said: “Gordon has helped organise events, gardened tirelessly and supported the group in numerous ways since its inception more than 10 years ago.
“We will miss his energy and enthusiasm, but will look forward to seeing him in the parks as a visitor.”