A fun way to mark firm's support for bowling club in Morpeth

The game of bowls comes after the housebuilder donated £1,000 to the St George’s Dragons to help support the upkeep of its facilities, which has been used to purchase a new lawn mower.

Staff have also volunteered at the bowling club by re-seeding and top-dressing the bowling green with over two tons of top dressing, all by hand.

A team of employees decided to support their monetary donation with a game of bowls.

Money donated by Barratt Developments North East has been used by the club to purchase a new lawn mower.

Although the St George’s Dragons won by a landslide, fun was had by all and the day demonstrated that community spirit is thriving in Morpeth.

Charles Boyes, land buyer at Barratt Developments North East which has developments in the Morpeth and Pegswood areas, said: “We had a fantastic time with the St George’s Dragons, who hosted a great game and taught us how to play bowls.”