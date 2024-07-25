A fun day for the whole family at Scremerston Summer Fete
Organisers are pulling out all the stops to bring people of all ages a day filled with entertainment, delicious food and exciting activities at the Restoration Green.
One of the main highlights of the fete will be the display from The Northumbria Viking Re-enactment Society, set to draw the attention of both children and adults alike. Attendees can get a closer look at their weapons and crafts through demonstrations, and there is also an under 10s Viking training session.
For those looking to add a touch of colour to their day at the fete, which is taking place on Sunday, August 11 from noon, ‘The Face Painting Lady’ will be on hand to transform faces into works of art.
Foodies will be in for a treat with U’ve Pulled serving up mouth-watering dishes to satisfy every taste, from juicy burgers to tasty hot dogs.
Cheviot Taps beer tent will offer refreshing beverages, with live band Driftin’ Back playing 50s and 60s hits, and ice cream, smoothies and cocktails will also be available at the fete.
There will be a range of children’s entertainment rides, along with rare and native breed sheep displays, plus a ‘super summer raffle’ and a tombola at the fete, which is free entry. Buy tickets for the raffle on the day or email [email protected] to purchase tickets ahead of time.
For the craft enthusiasts and cake lovers, make sure to visit the Cakes and Craft stalls.
