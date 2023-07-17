A fun afternoon for many at Picnic in the Park event in Morpeth
Organised once again by Greater Morpeth Development Trust (GMDT), the free family fun day had games, stalls, face painting and more, and members from Morpeth Churches Together cooked free burgers and sausages on their barbecues.
Circus-style entertainer Nat Lunatrick returned with his madcap performances and there was steel pan music from the King Edward VI School groups, which includes a community adult band.
GMDT arts and culture director Frank Rescigno said: “It was another very successful Picnic in the Park. Luckily the weather was dry and sunny after the previous day’s downpours, so everyone seemed to be having a great family afternoon out.
“Once again we had terrific support from so many different local organisations and groups, and without their support we would not be able to organise this free event for everyone to enjoy.”