It all started with the annual Charity Chinese Banquet when more than 80 guests arrived at Morpeth’s Mulan restaurant to enjoy some quality food and service.

A total of £1,000 was raised, which the club topped up to £1,500 and recently presented to Linda Fugill of Wansbeck Valley Food Bank.

A further £300 was presented to assist the Ukrainian English lessons initiative based at St George’s Church.

The three-day book sale held at Morpeth Market Place has been hailed a success.

Ukrainian refugees in the area are greatly benefiting and are more able to integrate into their new homes despite their worries of loved ones left behind in Ukraine.

Despite mixed weather, the generous people of Morpeth were out selecting a great variety of books and jigsaws that resulted in almost £2,500 being raised.

In addition, the club has been able to assist North Tyneside Carers by supplying 100 ‘Message in a Bottles’ to help their members feel safer should an accident befall them.

The 'Message in a Bottles' presentation.

The bottles provide vital medical information relating to the household for the benefit of ambulance personnel called to the address.

Peter said: “It has been wonderful to get back into helping within the community as without them and their generous support we would be very restricted.