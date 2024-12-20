Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ulgham WI reached a milestone this year, celebrating its centenary with a formal dinner which was recently held in the WI hall in the village.

In addition to its own members, several from other neighbouring WIs including Widdrington and Pegwood and representatives from the Northumberland Federation of WIs were invited to the event.

Members of Ulgham Parish Council, Ulgham Village Association and Rev Julia Lacey also attended. The hall was suitably decorated and tables laid out for the many guests.

Members of the WI were asked to assemble for a group photo at the beginning of the evening, which was taken by Brian Morris.

Marj Read, chairman of the Northumberland Federation, cut the celebration cake.

The main event was the serving of a delicious three-course meal by outside caterers 19.01 Catering from Pegswood, which was much enjoyed. Drinks were served by WI members.

After the meal, entertainment was provided by accordion player Victora Wolnar. She treated those in attendance to a number of familiar Christmas carols and songs that everyone was invited to sing along to. A short quiz followed with a Christmas theme.

The evening concluded with a number of speeches given by both WI members and their invited guests. The WI was presented with gifts from the village, including a plaque commemorating Ulgham WI’s 100th anniversary and a collage of information – including WI resolutions.

Everyone was invited to drink a toast to Ulgham WI and Marj Read, chairman of the Northumberland Federation, cut the celebration cake for all to enjoy.

The next Ulgham WI meeting will be held on Monday, January 13 in the Ulgham WI hall, which is a coffee and chat session. All welcome.