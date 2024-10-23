Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A ready meal provider with a base in Morpeth is running a campaign to make it easy for older adults to get together on Christmas Day for a festive meal without any hassle.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The special Christmas menu includes a full traditional Christmas meal for two people with a turkey meal, Christmas pudding and a mini Christmas cake – plus Christmas crackers.

Robbie Jones from Wiltshire Farm Foods said: “We know that lots of older people are on their own on Christmas Day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It can be a lonely time for many people and for some, the thought of getting together with neighbours is difficult because of the thought of the work involved in preparing a Christmas dinner.

Mrs Whitton of Morpeth with Wiltshire Farm Foods customer advisor Heather Orton.

“We want to make it easier for people to properly enjoy Christmas Day with some company, without the hard work or anxiety.

“Our meals are really good quality, great value and easy to cook in the microwave or oven. We are delighted to supply the Christmas crackers for free to help create the Christmas atmosphere and make Christmas a bit more affordable.

“We don’t charge a delivery fee and there is no contract, so it couldn’t be easier.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The company provides a home delivery service from a network of locations across the UK. The Wiltshire Farm Foods in Morpeth employs about 20 people locally and delivers to about 5,000 customers across Newcastle, North Tyneside, Northumberland and the Scottish Borders.

For more information about the Christmas menu, including prices, and to make arrangements, call 01670 511070 or go to https://wiltshirefarmfoods.com