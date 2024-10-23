A festive helping hand from Wiltshire Farm Foods in Morpeth
The special Christmas menu includes a full traditional Christmas meal for two people with a turkey meal, Christmas pudding and a mini Christmas cake – plus Christmas crackers.
Robbie Jones from Wiltshire Farm Foods said: “We know that lots of older people are on their own on Christmas Day.
“It can be a lonely time for many people and for some, the thought of getting together with neighbours is difficult because of the thought of the work involved in preparing a Christmas dinner.
“We want to make it easier for people to properly enjoy Christmas Day with some company, without the hard work or anxiety.
“Our meals are really good quality, great value and easy to cook in the microwave or oven. We are delighted to supply the Christmas crackers for free to help create the Christmas atmosphere and make Christmas a bit more affordable.
“We don’t charge a delivery fee and there is no contract, so it couldn’t be easier.”
The company provides a home delivery service from a network of locations across the UK. The Wiltshire Farm Foods in Morpeth employs about 20 people locally and delivers to about 5,000 customers across Newcastle, North Tyneside, Northumberland and the Scottish Borders.
For more information about the Christmas menu, including prices, and to make arrangements, call 01670 511070 or go to https://wiltshirefarmfoods.com
