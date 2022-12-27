Wire Fence, which is based in the North West and deals in mesh, decided to donate a full day of profits and 100 kilograms of dog food to an organisation in the UK that supports the welfare of dogs.

The chosen charity, which turned out to be Berwick Animal Rescue Kennels (B.A.R.K.) was the one that received the most likes and comments online in response to the firm’s post about this initiative.

B.A.R.K provides temporary refuge for unwanted and stray domestic animals. Wherever possible its objective is to re-home them.

Rosie is one of the dogs currently at Berwick Animal Rescue Kennels.

Its area of operation is north and south of the Scottish Borders, within about 60 miles of the kennels, although the team will take animals in from all areas.

It received the money and dog food in the week before Christmas.

After being informed that it was the chosen charity, B.A.R.K manager Jan Ross said in her email reply to Wire Fence: “Thank you so much, such brilliant news.

“We also run a pet food bank and last week alone we fed almost 400 meals. Such a sad time, but this donation will make a huge difference to so many animals.”

A Wire Fence spokesman said: “We decided to do this because every winter, the reports of animal abandonment increase – with owners worrying about feeding their pets with the constantly rising costs.