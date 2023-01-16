Angus Lunn, accompanied by members of his family, was presented with his medal by the Duchess of Northumberland in her capacity as Lord-Lieutenant of Northumberland during a special ceremony at Alnwick Castle.

The Member of the Order of the British Empire is awarded for outstanding achievement or service to the community.

His roles in education include being head of adult education at Newcastle University. In addition, he has had a life-long voluntary service to and passion for peatlands.

Angus single-handedly produced the first vegetation map of Northumberland, which identifies and maps the sphagnum bogs in the west of the county, leading a campaign to ensure that their ecological significance was recognised.

The bogs became known as the Border Mires, most of which are nationally and internationally designated and collectively recognised in their importance.

The bogs, the rare plants and animals they support are protected, valued and are being restored for future generations – securing significant funding to support their restoration, significantly improving their condition.

The Duchess of Northumberland said: “Angus has made an outstanding and unique contribution towards the promotion, protection and preservation of Northumberland's special landscapes and the wider natural world.

“To receive an MBE is an enormous honour and I am delighted to be able to present Angus with his medal in person and thank him on behalf of His Majesty for what he has done, and continues to do, for conservation and education.”

One of his many other achievements was overseeing the transformation of the Hancock Museum in Newcastle into a nationally important centre of public education and engagement in the natural world.

Angus has been involved with the Northumberland Wildlife Trust from its origin. He was awarded the 2009 Cadbury Medal for services to nature conservation by the organisation and is now trustee and vice-president.