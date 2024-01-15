A 'fabulous, welcoming and flexible' renovation at Eyemouth Parish Church is now complete
The changes to improve the usable space available for the congregation and wider community have included installing a more eco-friendly heating system, removing pews with movable chairs now in their place and installing a small kitchen area, as well as ensuring the site is accessible to all and as welcoming as possible.
Plans began after a review in 2016 showed that amendments to the layout of the building to make it more adaptable for different purposes were needed.
Rev Andrew Haddow from Eyemouth Parish Church said: “The main church building is now a fabulous, welcoming and flexible space.
“We're excited to be showing it off to our community, to be dreaming together of what might happen in this renewed space and for the church to use this space to help provide those in need within our community with much-needed support.
“However, none of this would have been possible without the community’s support and we are very grateful for all those who supported this work.”
A good proportion of the finances for the project came directly from the congregation – along with funding from other local churches, the Fallago Environment Fund, National Lottery Community Fund, Garfield Weston Foundation and the General Trustees of the Church of Scotland.
The enhancements, which includes allowing the main space to be split, will relieve pressure on the church hall that is currently heavily used for toddler groups, dance classes, a fitness club and for film nights, as well as by the NHS and the local food bank and food larder.