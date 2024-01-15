An ambitious project costing nearly £500,000 to renovate Eyemouth Parish Church has been completed.

The church has already seen the benefits of the new space over the Christmas period. Photo: Church of Scotland.

The changes to improve the usable space available for the congregation and wider community have included installing a more eco-friendly heating system, removing pews with movable chairs now in their place and installing a small kitchen area, as well as ensuring the site is accessible to all and as welcoming as possible.

Plans began after a review in 2016 showed that amendments to the layout of the building to make it more adaptable for different purposes were needed.

Rev Andrew Haddow from Eyemouth Parish Church said: “The main church building is now a fabulous, welcoming and flexible space.

Eyemouth Parish Church exterior. Photo: Church of Scotland.

“We're excited to be showing it off to our community, to be dreaming together of what might happen in this renewed space and for the church to use this space to help provide those in need within our community with much-needed support.

“However, none of this would have been possible without the community’s support and we are very grateful for all those who supported this work.”

A good proportion of the finances for the project came directly from the congregation – along with funding from other local churches, the Fallago Environment Fund, National Lottery Community Fund, Garfield Weston Foundation and the General Trustees of the Church of Scotland.

