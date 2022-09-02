Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jo Mercer established The Gift Pod in August 2020 and initially operated at the Keel Row Shopping Centre in Blyth.

She moved to larger premises at Newgate Street in Morpeth, which can be accessed from the alleyway next to T&G Allan, in August last year.

The shop sells items from a variety of makers and artists. Some of them, including Best Kept Secrets (ethically sourced soaps and candles), are also based in Morpeth.

Jo Mercer and one of The Gift Pod's windows.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There was a setback that caused a delay to the one-year anniversary in Morpeth event, but Jo has turned it into an opportunity to have a double celebration.

She said: “The event was originally going to take place in August, but I got Covid for the third time and it had to be postponed.

“However, it will now be held on Saturday, September 17 (opening times on the day are 9.30am to 4.30pm), which also happens to be my birthday as well.

“We are running a voucher giveaway, we’ll have discounts across the store and various other things will be happening during the day such as balloons, cake and sweets for the little ones.”

Other traders with items on sale at the shop include The Mad Jam Woman from Amble, Dozy Cow Designs, Pier to Pier Jewellery (sterling silver), Lanka Kade (eco toy company) and Blade & Rose (children's clothing).

Jo added: “The people of Morpeth have been fantastic and their support has helped us to grow.