A day out at Northumberland County Show, 55 years ago

With Northumberland County Show taking place this weekend, we're taking a trip down memory lane to a day out at the show 55 years ago.

This vivid film footage of the show at Corbridge in 1964 captures the brilliant fashions, brightly coloured machinery and happy faces as the agricultural show gets under way and the farming community turns up for a grand day out.

The county show has a rich history and in 2012 the show moved along the River Tyne to Stocksfield. This year's event takes place on Monday from 9am to 6pm. For more details, visit the show website.

We’ve teamed up with the North East Film Archive to bring you regular archive films of Northumberland from bygone days.

Looking back at life in our communities as it was through these films, you’ll see people, places and pastimes from history via the fascinating footage released from the Archive.

CineSecrets is a region-wide initiative from the North East Film Archive, just a small part of the films collected and preserved in the Archive’s temperature-controlled vaults.

It’s part of the major new project North East on Film, connecting the people and communities of the North East with their film heritage through special screenings, events and online collections.

CineSecrets: Northumberland has been specially curated with support from the Heritage Lottery Fund.

To find out more about North East on Film visit http://www.northeastonfilm.com



If this film sparks your own memories or you spot a familiar face or place, contact North East on Film. Any nuggets of information, or tales about the people or the locations

featured, all help to tell the amazing stories of our past.