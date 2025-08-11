A day of commemoration will take place in Berwick on the 80th anniversary of VJ Day.

The programme for Friday, August 15 begins at 9.30am at the War Memorial in Castlegate with a proclamation and flag raising.

A memorial service will then be held in St Andrew's Wallace Green Church from 11am.

The church is also the location for a VJ Day exhibition – called North Northumberland’s contribution to the Far East campaign – on Friday from 2pm to 4pm, Saturday (August 16) from 11am to 4pm and Sunday (August 17) from 1pm to 4pm.

St Andrew's Wallace Green Church in Berwick.

Also on Friday, there will be a screening of The Railway Man film in the Maltings Cinema at Berwick Barracks from 4pm, ringing of the bells at the Town Hall and Parish Church from 6.30pm and the lighting of the beacon at 9.30pm at the Windmill Bastion Elizabethan Walls.

At noon, members of the public are encouraged to participate in a national two-minute silence.