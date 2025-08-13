During another successful Coldstream Civic Week that involved a range of events and activities, Coldstream Community Council hosted a reception in Coldstream Community Centre.

It was held to thank the Presenting Coldstream Committee – led by Derek Balmbro, Fiona Shepherd, Sandra Law and Chloe Guthrie – for all that they had done to promote the week.

Convenor of The Council Joy Thomson welcome the assembled guests from both sides of the border, including The Earl of Home, Sir Michael Vernon Comptroller to The King, Colonel Hugh Toler National President of the Coldstream Guards Association, the Mayor of Bennecourt in France (which is twinned with Coldstream) and his Civic Party, Canon Alan Hughes and his wife Susan, and many former members of The Coldstream Guards including Jock Law.

Meanwhile, on July 27 members of the Coldstream Guards set off on their 375 Commemoration Bike Ride, 375 years since the Regiment was founded near Berwick.

The men were welcomed by Colonel Sir Michael Vernon, left, and Colonel Jeremy Bagshaw, right.

They started their epic bike ride from the War Memorial on the harbour front in Mousehole to honour the memory of Lance Corporal Darren Hicks of the 1st Battalion Coldstream Guards, who was killed in action in February 2010 in Afghanistan.

Darren, aged just 29 years, was from Mousehole.

After cycling 800 miles, they arrived at Coldstream from where the Regiment is named. They were welcomed by Colonel Sir Michael Vernon and Colonel Jeremy Bagshaw.

Anyone wishing to support the fundraising efforts of the team can make a donation online at www.justgiving.com/charity/coldstreamguards