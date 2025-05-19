A Berwick resident has a busy schedule during Tourette Syndrome Awareness Month, which started last week.

Paul Stevenson’s work includes extensive support and advocacy for individuals with Tourette’s Syndrome, ADHD and other neurodivergent conditions, and he serves as a lived experience ambassador for Genius Within.

Among the initiatives, he has proudly taken part in the powerful new #Misunderstood campaign led by Tourettes Action.

As part of this, he joined a specially formed choir of individuals with Tourette Syndrome to record the awareness anthem at the world-renowned Olympic Studios in London.

It is a busy Tourette Syndrome Awareness Month ahead for Paul Stevenson, wearing pink.

Paul is in Athens, Greece, this week having been invited by the European Society for the Study of Tourette Syndrome to deliver a keynote presentation at its 17th International Conference on Tourette Syndrome and Tic Disorders.

His talk is titled ‘Tourette Syndrome: The Power and Complexity of a Label’. It will explore the lived experience of growing up undiagnosed, the impact of late diagnosis and the on-going debate around re-labelling the condition.

To round off the awareness month, he has also accepted an invitation from Tourette Italia to travel to Brindisi – where he will join Italian advocates and professionals in further collaborative efforts to raise awareness and foster international solidarity.

Paul said: “Each of these projects reflects a piece of my journey and a collective commitment to changing the narrative around Tourette Syndrome.

“From music to medical forums, we’re breaking down stigma and opening up space for real understanding.”

For more information on the #Misunderstood campaign, go to www.tourettes-action.org.uk/192-tourettes-awareness-month-2025.html