A busy day for High Sheriff in Berwick

The High Sheriff of Northumberland during his visit to Brainbox’s Berwick branch. Picture by Canon Alan Hughes.

Brainbox was formed in 2010 to support families with young people affected by an acquired brain injury.

In addition to regular group meetings, volunteers visit families in their homes to offer support. The charity has been a receiver of grants from The High Sheriff Fund.

For more information, go to the Brainbox North East UK Charity Facebook page.