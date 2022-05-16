A busy day for High Sheriff in Berwick

Brainbox was formed in 2010 to support families with young people affected by an acquired brain injury.
In addition to regular group meetings, volunteers visit families in their homes to offer support. The charity has been a receiver of grants from The High Sheriff Fund.
For more information, go to the Brainbox North East UK Charity Facebook page.
On the same day, James took the opportunity whilst in the town of meeting with Berwick North councillor Catherine Seymour, who was recently appointed Northumberland County Council’s deputy Civic Head.