A busy day for High Sheriff in Berwick

James Royds, High Sheriff of Northumberland, recently visited members of the Brainbox charity at its Berwick branch in Northern View.

By The Newsroom
Monday, 16th May 2022, 11:00 am
The High Sheriff of Northumberland during his visit to Brainbox’s Berwick branch. Picture by Canon Alan Hughes.

Brainbox was formed in 2010 to support families with young people affected by an acquired brain injury.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

In addition to regular group meetings, volunteers visit families in their homes to offer support. The charity has been a receiver of grants from The High Sheriff Fund.

For more information, go to the Brainbox North East UK Charity Facebook page.

On the same day, James took the opportunity whilst in the town of meeting with Berwick North councillor Catherine Seymour, who was recently appointed Northumberland County Council’s deputy Civic Head.

High SheriffBerwick