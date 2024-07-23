The event at the Guildhall was well-attended. Picture by Alan Hughes.

An exhibition and a talk are taking place in Berwick town centre in the next week following a well-attended Berwick Bridge 400 fundraiser and publicity event in the Guildhall on Saturday.

At the Guildhall event, there were stalls to buy from, a tombola, the opportunity to try archery, build and knock down a bridge and partake in refreshments.

The funds raised will help pay for the essentials for any large crowds such as portaloos and litter bins.

Residents and visitors also learned of the variety of activities planned on the weekend of August 3 and 4, including the Service of Blessing for the bridge, street theatre, art classes, musical entertainment and a market.

Before the big weekend, a Berwick Art Group art exhibition is taking place between July 27 and July 30 at St Aidan’s Hall, Church Street, with a special section for the Berwick Bridge 400 celebrations.

Open Saturday to Monday 10am to 4pm and Tuesday 10am to 2pm.

In addition, James Bruce will give a talk – called ‘In some of David Livingstone’s Footsteps’ – about a journey to Africa to raise funds for and awareness of school-feeding charity Mary’s Meals on Thursday, August 1 from 7.30pm at St Cuthbert’s Parish Centre, Walkergate.

The talk is a version of one that James delivered as a Wilderness Lecture in Bristol last year.