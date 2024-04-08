Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The trek took nine-and-a-half days, symbolising the average 9.5 years it takes to get a diagnosis of bipolar in the UK.

Simon Kitchen, CEO of Bipolar UK and president of the world’s first ever Rotary Bipolar eClub, used the activity to raise awareness and vital funds to support the one million people in the UK living with bipolar and in particular to shine a light on the estimated 56 per cent of people with the condition who do not yet have a diagnosis.

He was joined by Jeremy Clark (Bipolar UK trustee and Rotary Bipolar eClub member) and Jeremy’s wife Daisy.

Berwick Rotary Club President Jim Jamieson and members welcome the walkers.

Bipolar UK and Rotary in Great Britain and Ireland formed a partnership in October 2022 and in the first year of this partnership, Bipolar UK was able to increase service provision by 59 per cent.

Berwick Rotary Club gave thanks to The Barn at Beal for hosting the reception party.

Speaking before the trio set off, Simon said: “People living with undiagnosed bipolar can experience alternating periods of debilitating low mood and periods of hypomania where they might take impulsive risks, massively overspend, and experience paranoid delusions. Tragically, these challenges often result in the loss of jobs, homes, and lives.