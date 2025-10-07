Helmsman Michael Percy received his 20-year RNLI Long Service medal at a training night earlier this month.

He joined the RNLI at Berwick Lifeboat Station in 2004, where he has climbed the ranks after passing out in his probation period in 2005.

Michael has held the following roles – Shore Crew, Plant Operator, D-Class lifeboat Crew since 2005, All-Weather Lifeboat (ALB) Crew 2005-2023, ALB Mechanic 2013-2023, ALB Navigator and 2nd Mechanic 2018-2023.

He has served on the D Class lifeboat as Helmsman since 2011 and on the Atlantic 85 lifeboat as Helmsman since 2022, and continues to do so.

To pass on his skills for saving lives at sea, Michael went one step further and became a Lifeboat Trainer/Assessor in 2021.

It is hardly surprising what he has achieved as he follows in the footsteps of a long line of family members serving as volunteers in the RNLI at Berwick-upon-Tweed lifeboat station, the ‘Lough’ name being legendary.

Michael said: “It all began in 1919 with Bartholomew Lough the first, who became Coxswain at Berwick-upon-Tweed lifeboat station, following with three brothers, Prideaux, Bartholomew the second and John, all nephews of Bartholomew the first, becoming members of the RNLI, serving from 1930 till 1968.

“My great grandfather Prideaux climbed the ranks and served as a Coxswain from 1945 to 1951 alongside the many other ‘Loughs’, my great uncle Ted also became Coxswain in 1958.

“From 2010 to 2023, my brother Steven Percy also joined and served alongside me. I am very proud of the long line of service our family has served in the RNLI in saving lives at sea.

“Becoming a Trainer/Assessor means I now can pass on the skills I have learned. The RNLI is a big part of my life, which I enjoy.”

Lifeboat operations manager Kevin Knox said: “Congratulations Michael on this remarkable achievement and thank you from all of us for your dedication, commitment and countless hours given to RNLI Berwick-upon-Tweed lifeboat station, serving our community and saving lives at sea.”