The Shoe Shaker Fest, held near Northumberlandia on August 5, will celebrate 1990s dance music as well as local charities North East Hearts with Goals and Jessica's Sarcoma Awareness, who will have space at the festival to raise awareness of their work.

Festival organiser Kathie Turnbull, who also owns the Three Horse Shoes pub, said: "People at the festival will be in a party mood, but they will also be touched by the work of these two wonderful charities.

“Both organisations are helping to save lives, and the least we can do is give them a platform to raise awareness about the crucial work they are doing.

From left, Christine Stephenson of NE Hearts and Goals, Kathie, and Julie Robson from Jessica’s Sarcoma Awareness.

“They are both based in Cramlington, and I want to help local good causes as much as I can.”

Hearts with Goals works to place defibrillators in public places, as well as in the homes of children at high risk of cardiac arrest, and has already helped to save more than 30 lives.

Jessica's Sarcoma Awareness was founded by the family of Cramlington teenager Jessica Robson who lost her life to the rare form of cancer, and runs a holiday lodge in Henshaw, near Haltwhistle, to provide free holidays to families in a similar situation.

As well as supporting these organisations, Shoe Shaker Festival will feature nostalgic 90s dance artists like Andy Whitby, Sash, QFX, Dream Frequency, Ultrasonic, Kelly Lorena, and more.