6th Morpeth steps up to help Ukraine children

Children from 6th Morpeth reveal the final amount that was raised as a result of the climbing steps activity - £3,597.

Forty two youngsters aged six to 13 climbed up steps in Carlisle Park numerous times and after achieving the initial target of doing the same height as Ukraine’s tallest mountain (Mount Hoverla) in 20 minutes, they kept going and climbed the flight of steps 1,410 times for a total of 8,050m.

The final amount raised was revealed this week – £3,597.

6th Morpeth Scout Group Leader Graham Langston said: “Sally, one of our Scout leaders, suggested we do something in response to the war in Ukraine and then we developed the idea to climb the steps in the park.

The group from 6th Morpeth pictured during the afternoon fundraising activity in Carlisle Park.

“The attitude of our youngsters to keep going was incredible and we chose the Save the Children appeal as it meant children were helping children.”

He added: “6th Morpeth Scout Group currently have room for children to join us aged from six to 12 years of age.

“We are also looking for adults to join us so we can continue to give boys and girls the ‘life skills’ that Scouting can bring.”