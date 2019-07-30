50 call-outs to Lindisfarne causeway sparks Holy Island safety message
The RNLI is asking businesses across Northumberland’s tourist industry to help it spread the message about safe crossing times onto Holy Island.
There have been more than 50 emergency call outs to motorists stuck on or by the Holy Island causeway in the last five years and numbers are increasing.
Most are holidaymakers or visitors from outside the county who may not be aware that the rising tide cuts off access to and from the island.
Working with the Maritime and Coastguard Agency and Northumberland County Council, the RNLI has produced a range of products including posters, coffee cup wraps, coasters and bags, all bearing the RNLI’s safety messages and links to tide time information.
On Thursday the RNLI will be on Holy Island to hand out free packs containing all its products to tourism businesses both on and off the island.
Businesses unable to attend on the day can order their free pack by emailingholyisland@rnli.org.uk