4th Berwick Guides help the community by picking up litter
A number of 4th Berwick Guides did not let heavy rain stop them doing a great job with a litter pick.
They took part in The Big Help Out activity as part of the King’s coronation celebrations, with four bags of litter collected in an hour and a half after covering an area around the Berwick Walls and Flagstaff Park play area.
Guide Rebecca said it was “very satisfying” seeing the difference they made to the area.
Other activities included a trip to Berwick Fire Station earlier this month to learn about fire safety. The Guides have recently completed their First Aid Skills Builder badge and the fire brigade checked their understanding of how to deal with burns and scalds.
The Guides are going on a water sports activity day to Druridge Bay next month, including kayaking and stand-up paddle boarding.
Girlguiding Berwick welcomes volunteer leaders to help and support girls to make a difference in the community. Go to www.girlguiding.org.uk/volunteer to register your interest.