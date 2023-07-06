The Guides, and leaders, had a great time as they learned new skills and worked as a team.

Gillian Ridley, 4th Berwick Guides volunteer leader, said: “On arrival at Druridge Bay, we had a series of games – including frisbee team games and kite flying on a lovely breezy morning, managing to get all eight kites in the air at the same time.

“Then after a picnic lunch, we moved onto the lake with canoeing, kayaking and stand-up paddle boarding, with instructors from Coquet Shorebase Trust.

