News you can trust since 1854
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Railway station ticket offices face closure
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Chris Pincher scandal: Ex-Tory MP to face eight-week suspension
Taylor Swift The Eras Tour: new UK dates added & how to get tickets
Just Stop Oil disrupt Wimbledon with ‘orange confetti & jigsaw pieces’

4th Berwick Guides get active at Druridge Bay Country Park

A day of activities and water sports at Druridge Bay Country Park was enjoyed by the 4th Berwick Guides.
By Andrew Coulson
Published 6th Jul 2023, 11:37 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Jul 2023, 11:37 BST

The Guides, and leaders, had a great time as they learned new skills and worked as a team.

Gillian Ridley, 4th Berwick Guides volunteer leader, said: “On arrival at Druridge Bay, we had a series of games – including frisbee team games and kite flying on a lovely breezy morning, managing to get all eight kites in the air at the same time.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Then after a picnic lunch, we moved onto the lake with canoeing, kayaking and stand-up paddle boarding, with instructors from Coquet Shorebase Trust.

The Guides, and leaders, had a great time as they learned new skills and worked as a team.The Guides, and leaders, had a great time as they learned new skills and worked as a team.
The Guides, and leaders, had a great time as they learned new skills and worked as a team.
Most Popular

“On such a hot and fun-filled day, we finished with ice cream before returning in the mini bus back to Berwick.”

Related topics:Berwick