4th Berwick Guides get active at Druridge Bay Country Park
The Guides, and leaders, had a great time as they learned new skills and worked as a team.
Gillian Ridley, 4th Berwick Guides volunteer leader, said: “On arrival at Druridge Bay, we had a series of games – including frisbee team games and kite flying on a lovely breezy morning, managing to get all eight kites in the air at the same time.
“Then after a picnic lunch, we moved onto the lake with canoeing, kayaking and stand-up paddle boarding, with instructors from Coquet Shorebase Trust.
“On such a hot and fun-filled day, we finished with ice cream before returning in the mini bus back to Berwick.”