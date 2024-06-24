4th Berwick Guides collect litter at locations in Spittal
A total of 22 Guides and volunteer leaders picked litter in the play park and the park in Spittal, with only a few items of litter found.
Then, one group went along the prom to the north to pick up and the other to the south – finding a number of cigarette ends, snack packets, plastic bottles and takeaway containers.
They both moved onto the beach, where the tide was just going out. This was where most of the litter was found; mainly plastic packaging but also items of clothing, including several socks.
Gillian Ridley, 4th Berwick Guides volunteer leader, said: “The Guides said that they had enjoyed the litter pick, finding it rewarding to see the area litter free and helping to make a difference in the local area.”
