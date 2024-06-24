Members of the 4th Berwick Guides and volunteer leaders pictured during the litter pick.

The 4th Berwick Guides spent one of their meetings this month litter picking in Spittal, as part of ‘The Big Help Out’.

A total of 22 Guides and volunteer leaders picked litter in the play park and the park in Spittal, with only a few items of litter found.

Then, one group went along the prom to the north to pick up and the other to the south – finding a number of cigarette ends, snack packets, plastic bottles and takeaway containers.

They both moved onto the beach, where the tide was just going out. This was where most of the litter was found; mainly plastic packaging but also items of clothing, including several socks.