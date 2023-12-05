4th Berwick Guides celebration as Hannah achieves Girl Guide Gold Award
A special event recently took place to mark the first Guide Gold Award achieved in Berwick.
Hannah, from 4th Berwick Guides, completed all six Guide Theme Awards including ‘Skills for My Future’, ‘Have Adventures’ and ‘Express Myself’ and chose to complete a variety of interest badges including Upcycling, Conscious Consumer and Outdoor Cooking during her time at Guides.
For her final challenge, she had a great time attending the Girlguiding Northumberland Camp with Guides and Rangers from across the county.
She celebrated with her Guide friends, invited guests and a special cake. Hannah is looking forward to being a Young Leader with 8th Berwick Brownies in the New Year.