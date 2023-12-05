A special event recently took place to mark the first Guide Gold Award achieved in Berwick.

Hannah celebrated with her Guide friends, invited guests and a special cake.

Hannah, from 4th Berwick Guides, completed all six Guide Theme Awards including ‘Skills for My Future’, ‘Have Adventures’ and ‘Express Myself’ and chose to complete a variety of interest badges including Upcycling, Conscious Consumer and Outdoor Cooking during her time at Guides.

For her final challenge, she had a great time attending the Girlguiding Northumberland Camp with Guides and Rangers from across the county.