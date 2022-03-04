40 Ukrainians and 70 Russians in Northumberland

Ukranian residents

Figures from the Office of National Statistics show they are among 37,530 people from the war-torn country living in England and Wales.

The data from the 2021 census also shows there are approximately 70 Russian nationals living in Northumberland – with 53,120 in England and Wales.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said the United Kingdom could accept more than 200,000 Ukrainian refugees.

It means spouses or civil partners, unmarried partners who have lived together for at least two years, children, parents, grandparents and siblings of Ukrainian nationals living in the UK can enter with a visa.

The data from census, has been released early by the ONS to help local authorities in emergency response planning.

The UK's response to the refugee crisis caused by the Russian invasion of Ukraine has been criticised by refugee charities, with calls to waive visas entirely.

Home Secretary Priti Patel says security and biometric checks are a “fundamental part of the visa approval process worldwide and will continue" but announced a humanitarian sponsorship pathway – allowing individuals, businesses and other groups to sponsor Ukrainians' entry into the country.

The Refugee Council has said the Government must do more to help Ukrainians fleeing war.