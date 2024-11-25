The switch-on was performed by Tommy Tafel with help from the Duchess of Northumberland on Friday night, just before Storm Bert swept in over the weekend.
Here are 39 pictures from the event.
1 / 10
The switch-on was performed by Tommy Tafel with help from the Duchess of Northumberland on Friday night, just before Storm Bert swept in over the weekend.
Here are 39 pictures from the event.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.