39 pictures from the Christmas lights switch on in Alnwick

By Ian Smith

Specialist Reporter

Published 25th Nov 2024, 12:24 BST
Hundreds of people braved the chill to attend the switch-on of Alnwick’s Christmas lights.

The switch-on was performed by Tommy Tafel with help from the Duchess of Northumberland on Friday night, just before Storm Bert swept in over the weekend.

Here are 39 pictures from the event.

Santa greets a visitor.

1. Alnwick 1

Santa greets a visitor. Photo: Jane Coltman/Alnwick Town Council

Alnwick Christmas lights switch on.

2. Alnwick 2

Alnwick Christmas lights switch on. Photo: Jane Coltman/Alnwick Town Council

Santa arrives in the Market Place.

3. Alnwick 3

Santa arrives in the Market Place. Photo: Jane Coltman/Alnwick Town Council

Tommy Tafel helps the Duchess of Northumberland with the lights switch on.

4. Alnwick 4

Tommy Tafel helps the Duchess of Northumberland with the lights switch on. Photo: Jane Coltman/Alnwick Town Council

