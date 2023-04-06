Berwick Animal Rescue Kennels (BARK) is dedicated to rescuing, rehabilitating and rehoming animals, and staff have never been so busy.
The number of pets being handed over to the charity has sky-rocketed since the pandemic eased, as many people who bought dogs during lockdown can no longer care for them
The cost of living crisis is also leading to more animals being given up as families are struggling to feed themselves, let alone their pets.
Before buying a pet or rescuing one from BARK, the charity said would-be owners should consider carefully if they can afford to feed it, spare enough time to look after it and whether they actually have enough space in their home for another family member.
Here is 32 animals who are are being cared for by BARK, many of whom are looking for forever homes:
1. Henrick
Henrick is around 15 years old. BARK is looking for a home for him, ideally with a man as, unusually, he prefers males. Henrick also needs a home where he will have lots of company as he likes to chat away. Alongside chatting, Henrick likes to sleep and needs at least 10 to 12 hours to be a happy chap. He will put himself to bed saying “goodnight son” when he wants to be covered, if you’re running a bit late. Photo: Contributed
2. Dolly
Dolly is looking for her forever home. She is a loving cat who likes to explore the outdoors. Over the years at BARK Dolly has had a few lumps and bumps, whch have been removed, but her new loving owners will need to keep an eye out. Photo: Contributed
3. Tilly
Tilly was born in 2020 when her owner moved house and left her behind. When Tilly arrived at BARK she wasn't in good condition, but thanks to the volunteers she is now thriving. She is a friendly cat who is looking for someone to love her. Photo: Contributed
4. Tiggy and Sweetcorn
Tiggy and Sweetcorn are looking for a home that they can move to together. They are around three years old and are friendly cats who just want a loving home. Photo: Contributed