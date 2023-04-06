1 . Henrick

Henrick is around 15 years old. BARK is looking for a home for him, ideally with a man as, unusually, he prefers males. Henrick also needs a home where he will have lots of company as he likes to chat away. Alongside chatting, Henrick likes to sleep and needs at least 10 to 12 hours to be a happy chap. He will put himself to bed saying “goodnight son” when he wants to be covered, if you’re running a bit late. Photo: Contributed