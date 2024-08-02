Jools Holland and his Rhythm and Blues Orchestra perform at the first concert in the Pastures beneath Alnwick Castle in 2006.placeholder image
31 reminders of the epic 2006 Jools Holland gig at Alnwick

By Paul Larkin
Published 2nd Aug 2024, 16:10 BST
Saturday, July 29, 2006, was a momentous day for Alnwick – it marked the start of a series of thrilling concerts in the shadow of Alnwick Castle.

Stars of the first gig were Jools Holland and his Rhythm and Blue Orchestra, with special guests Ruby Turner and Sam Brown.

Despite early showers in the afternoon, a large crowd enjoyed lavish picnics ahead of the fabulous concert that set the standard for those to come, including Jools himself (2008 and 2010); Status Quo and 10cc (2011); Jessie J (2012); Simple Minds (2014); and Madness, Lightning Seeds, Nile Rodgers and Il Divo (2018).

Do you remember the 2006 performance? Here is a gallery of pictures to jog your memories.

The crowds settle down in the rain at The Pastures.

1. Brolly good time

The crowds settle down in the rain at The Pastures.

Keeping dry ahead of the Jools Holland concert at Alnwick in 2006.

2. Under cover

Keeping dry ahead of the Jools Holland concert at Alnwick in 2006.

Tucking in before the concert starts.

3. A bite to eat

Tucking in before the concert starts.

A girls' night out at Jools Holland's concert in Alnwick.

4. Wedding party

A girls' night out at Jools Holland's concert in Alnwick.

