3,000 poppies used to create this impressive tribute in Northumberland seaside village

The idea originated with Craster WI and around 3,000 poppies were made by friends, family and acquaintances. The fishing net was donated.

The construction of the poppy netting at the memorial, near the harbour, has been a real community project.

Local residents Helen and Denis Chamberlain, Jackie and Steve Reeves and Marion Gallon are pictured just after the work had been finished.

Remembrance Sunday service in Craster.

It took over 40 man hours just to attach the poppies to the net, while Steve and Denis spent many hours building the frame.

On Sunday, a short but moving service was held by the harbour to commemorate those who fell.

The memorial inscription reads: ‘Remember the men and woman of Craster and Dunstan who served us in two world wars, especially the 21 who made the ultimate sacrifice’.