30 pictures as thousands enjoy the Mighty Dub Fest in Alnwick

Thousands of people enjoyed The Mighty Dub Fest in Alnwick at the weekend.
By Ian Smith
Published 20th Jun 2023, 12:42 BST
Updated 20th Jun 2023, 12:43 BST

There were campervans new and old, the best music line-up yet and like-minded people with a love of the outdoors soaking up the festival atmosphere.

There was also a family entertainment tent, as well as dozens of stalls and street food units.

The Mighty Dub team posted: ‘WE DID IT!

‘What a fantastic weekend! We hope that you all had a great time in the sunshine at Mighty Dub Fest 2023.

‘It was an action-packed weekend full of music, laughter, crafting, workshops, dog shows, and some absolutely stunning VDubs.

‘Thank you so much to all of the fantastic traders, entertainers, bands, our lovely campers and attendees, our team of hard-working staff and everyone that bought a charity raffle ticket this year.

‘Our team are already planning for 2024, we can’t wait to see you next year!’

Here are 30 pictures by event photographer Natasha Bowers.

The Mighty Dub Fest in Alnwick.

The Mighty Dub Fest in Alnwick. Photo: Natasha Bowers

The Mighty Dub Fest.

The Mighty Dub Fest. Photo: Natasha Bowers

Mighty Dub Fest.

Mighty Dub Fest. Photo: Natasha Bowers

Mighty Dub Fest.

Mighty Dub Fest. Photo: Natasha Bowers

