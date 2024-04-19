It will be filmed in Northumberland, Tyneside, Gateshead and surrounding areas this summer, following a casting call out for extras.

The film will be the third instalment in the 28 Days Later franchise, which released in 2002, and follows the 2007 sequel, 28 Weeks Later.

It is confirmed that Cillian Murphy will return for his original role from the first film and rumoured that Jodie Comer and the North East’s own Charlie Hunnam will appear as well.

Danny Boyle was seen with his team in Rothbury, seemingly taking interest in the area and captured on camera by Cllr Steven Bridgett, who commented: "If they are filming in Rothbury, I will ensure that Northumberland County Council does everything possible to enable filming to take place in our village. Even of it does end up looking like a zombie apocalypse, it is still a great thing for the local community and Northumberland."

Casting Collective are looking for ‘extras’ to take part in a large village scene. They need a wide variety of people, including sporty, fit and outdoorsy people, who love nature and are used to being outside in the elements. Wild swimmers, mountain climbers, small holders, farmers, fishermen, families who live off grid, gardeners and people who work with horses would all make great applicants.

Groups of families, couples and older faces, who are fit and fancy a day or more of filming should consider applying, as well as Newcastle and elsewhere students, gymnasts, dancers and people with good physicality.

To apply, you will need to upload a picture, contact details and vital statistics.

All applicants must be aged over 17, have a valid National Insurance number and be legally allowed to work in the UK. You can apply on The Casting Collective’s website.

