28 pictures from Gay Day celebrations at The Alnwick Garden in Northumberland

By Ian Smith

Specialist Reporter

Published 27th Aug 2024, 09:05 BST
The Alnwick Garden hosted its annual Gay Day celebration on Bank Holiday Monday.

This year’s event was extra special as the winner of the Mr Gay World contest was crowned as the attraction hosted the grand finale to several days of events around the country.

A parade through the grounds.

1. Gay Day 1

A parade through the grounds. Photo: Jane Coltman

Photo Sales
Spectators at the event.

2. Gay Day 2

Spectators at the event. Photo: Jane Coltman

Photo Sales
One of the participants.

3. Gay Day 3

One of the participants. Photo: Jane Coltman

Photo Sales
Gay Day 2024.

4. Gay Day 4

Gay Day 2024. Photo: Jane Coltman

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:Northumberland

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.