A beacon was lit on the roof of Alnwick Castle with the Duke and Duchess of Northumberland in attendance to bring the first day to a close.

Earlier, flags were flying and the sun was shining as musicians gathered in the Market Place to entertain the crowds.

The event has been Alnwick Town Council and Mayor Geoff Watson started booking the acts more than a year ago. He said he was delighted to hear the feedback from members of the public, who said they were enjoying the entertainment.

The Duke and Duchess of Northumberland were there to officially open the celebrations.

His Grace said: “I feel these celebrations are a good opportunity to finally throw off the shackles of the pandemic and enjoy ourselves.

“We are here to celebrate the reign of an incredibly special person, Her Majesty The Queen, who has selflessly dedicated 70 years of her life to us and our country.”

After playing God Save The Queen, the Alnwick Playhouse Band entertained the crowd with a selection of popular tunes.

They were followed on the stage by duo Autumnal Daze, crooner Anthony Stringer, The Vintage Singer, who took a trip down memory lane and Wor Vera, who entertained with wartime classics.

Acts on day two included Holly Christlow, Tom Wylie, Vicky Sandison, Aaron Bayley and The Bluebirds.

Thanks to Alnwick Town Council and Jane Coltman for the pictures.

1. Beacon The beacon lighting on the roof of Alnwick Castle with the Duke and Duchess of Northumberland and the Duke's piper, Richard Butler. Photo: Jane Coltman Photography

2. Lighting Alnwick Castle bathed in the colours of the Northumberland flag. Photo: Jane Coltman Photography

3. Jake Turner Jake Turner on the second day of the jubilee festival. Photo: Alnwick Town Council

4. War Vera The audience enjoyed a few wartime tunes from War Vera. Photo: Alnwick Town Council